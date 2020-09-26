1/
Barbara Jean Montgomery
Barbara Jean Montgomery 1934 - 2020
MARCY – Barbara Jean (Fisher) Montgomery, 86, passed away on September 25, 2020, at the Abraham House in Rome, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 3, 1934, in Gloversville, the daughter of the late Curtis and Lula (O'Grady) Fisher. Barbara married Earl V. Montgomery on August 2, 1958 and enjoyed 49 years of happiness before his passing in 2007. She was a teacher by profession which, along with her family, were her passions.
Surviving are her daughter, Darcy (Thomas) Montgomery-Locke, Clinton; son, Dr. Craig T. (Dr. Diane) Montgomery, Manlius; her sister, Nancy Havlicek; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Barbara's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Abraham House for the exemplary manner in which they cared for her.
In keeping with Barbara's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Remembrances in Barbara's name may be made to the Abraham House at www.abrahamhouse.org or by mail to their office at: Abraham House 1203 Kemble St. Utica, NY 13501.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Messages of Sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
