Barbara June Crane 1925 - 2020
CLINTON - Barbara Crane, 94, of Clinton, passed away quietly at Lutheran Care on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Barbara was born in Utica, NY, on August 31, 1925, to F. Samuel and Zeora (Reynolds) Mott. She studied journalism at Syracuse University before marrying her beloved husband, Kenneth W. Crane, November 10, 1944, at St. Mary's Church, Clinton. They were married for 67 years, until his passing November 13, 2011. They enjoyed many wonderful times at their camp on Limekiln Lake, Inlet.
Besides being a loving mother and friend to many, Barbara was active in: Jaycees, Republican Party, Girl Scouts, Clinton Historical Society and Schooltown Questers, often in leadership positions. She was also a successful business woman, with a 30-year career in real estate (Hearthside), served as president of the Utica Board of Realtors (1974) and named Realtor of the Year (1974). She then spent 25 years as Public Relations Director for the PennySaver, where her Antiques Corner and heartwarming Potpourri articles were read by thousands and garnered national awards.
Her life-long dream came true in 2016 when the movie Union Bound was released about her Civil War great-grandfather.
Barbara is survived by her loving sister, Carol (Mott) Vaughan, Bushnell, FL; cherished daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia (Bryan) Ennis, Fayetteville, NY, Sue (Ronald) Kielar, Clinton, and Catherine (Martin) Glod, Waterville; grandchildren, Colleen (Jim) Gough, Theresa (Brian) Tierney, Kathleen (Michael) Dixon, David, Paul (Lindsay), Stephen Kielar, Jeffrey, Rachel and Daniel Glod; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Crane's Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A spring interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. Relatives and friends are invited to call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, Monday evening, from 4 - 6 p.m.
Those wishing may donate to the Clinton Historical Society in Barbara's memory.
Our heartfelt gratitude to the staff on Mapleview Unit of Lutheran Care.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020