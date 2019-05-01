Barbara Labuz 1927 - 2019

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

NEW HARTFORD - Barbara Labuz passed away, April 22, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.

Barbara was born in Birmingham, England, on September 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Frank and Edith Barber Mitchell. On August 9, 1947, she married Adrian Labuz in New York Mills, a loving union of 57 years until his passing in 2004.

Barbara was a homemaker who loved gardening, cats, watching the many birds at her feeders, knitting beautiful sweaters, reading murder mysteries and was a long time bingo player at the Willowvale Fire Department. Barbara was a member of the Britannica Club and volunteered at the New Hartford Public Library.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Pamela Gales (Fred), of England; children, James (Lillian), Robert (Peggy), Pamela LaChanse (Larry), Gregory (Joanne), Richard (Lynn); fourteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Roger; and brothers, Frank and James Mitchell.

A private service will be held.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Presbyterian Home and a special thank you to her caring friend, Cathy Nelson, for all her kindness.

In honor of Barbara's love for animals, donations may be made to your local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2019