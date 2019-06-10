|
|
Barbara M. Harvey 1942 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Barbara M. Harvey, 76, of Utica, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Barbara was born in Utica, on November 13, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Jarvis) Blair. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On December 5, 1959, at St. Patrick's Church in Utica, Barbara was united in marriage with Robert S. Harvey, Sr. At one time, Barbara was employed with Heritage Health Care Center in Utica, and later, with St. Luke's Home in New Hartford. She was a member of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church in Utica.
Mrs. Harvey is survived by her loving husband, Robert; two daughters and a son-in-law, Gertrude and Bob True, of Utica and Caroline Harvey and her companion, Maryann Melise, of Utica; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Bob, Jr. and Denise Harvey, of Utica, Ed Harvey, of Utica, Richard Harvey, of Oriskany and Phil and Laurie Harvey, of Utica; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters.
There are no calling hours and a private funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to make a donation in Barbara's memory, please consider Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen, 722 Columbia St., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 10 to June 11, 2019