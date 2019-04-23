Barbara M. Manolescu 1940 - 2019

Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

UTICA - Barbara "Barb" M. Manolescu, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was born on February 27, 1940, in Utica, to the late John and Genevieve (Guida) Padykula. Barb was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. On September 3, 1960, she married Andrew J. Manolescu, Sr. in St. Stanislaus Church, a blessed union of 45 years prior to his passing on October 27, 2005. Barb worked over thirty years with Tri-State Industrial Laundries.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Irena), New York Mills, Kevin, Utica, Wayne, Ret. UPD, FL and Todd (Martinique Henry) Manolescu, Utica; grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany, Kever, Luke, Nicole, Todd, Jr. Ta'Nayia, Samantha, Onnayza and Shakur; great grandchildren, Adler, Will, Mason, Janasia and Avery; special aunt, Dorothy Sharkey; and nieces and nephews. Barb was predeceased by her brother, Roger J. Padykula.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call, Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Friday at 12 Noon at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery.

