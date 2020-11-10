Barbara M. McSweeney 1938 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Barbara M. McSweeney, 82, of New Hartford, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Utica on September 14, 1938, a daughter of Louis and Pearl (Jones) Wuest. She was raised and educated in Utica. On September 26, 1959, at Sacred Heart Church, Utica, she was united in marriage to Harold A. "Ozzie" McSweeney, a blessed union of 45 years until his death in 2004. For many years, Barbara was employed at BOCES, New Hartford. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Barbara is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Mark) Daviau, Whitesboro, Kathleen McSweeney and John Jakubowski, New Hartford and Suzanne (Daniel) Herman, New Hartford; two grandchildren, Gavin and Luke Herman, New Hartford; a sister, Diane (James) Roemer, Sauquoit; three special nieces who Barbara was very close to, Carol Barker, CA, Gail Hinton, CA and Sandy Sents, New Hartford; and several other nieces and nephews.
Barbara was predeceased by five siblings, Thelma Russo, Marilyn Canter, Lois Yager, Edward Wuest and Louis Wuest, Jr.
Mrs. McSweeney's Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks must be worn, social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
Those so wishing may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Barbara's memory.
Arrangements by Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at heintzfuneralservice.net
.