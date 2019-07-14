Home

Barbara M. Wolff Obituary
Barbara M. Wolff 1952 - 2019
GIBSONVILLE, NC - Barbara McDougald Wolff, 66, passed away from brain cancer on May 29, 2019.
Barbara was born on December 24, 1952, in Niagara Falls, NY, daughter of the late John E. and D. Jeanne McDougald. She was the wife of the late John T. Wolff and is survived by her sisters, Donna M. Freeman, of Laguna Beach, CA, and Jacqueline A. (Kevin) Brennan, of Whitsett, NC; several nieces and nephews; one grandniece; and dear friend, Dave Dowling, of Saratoga Springs, NY.
Barbara graduated from Niagara Falls High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from Buffalo State University. She worked for many years as an underwriter for MetLife. Barbara will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Barbara's Life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in New Hartford, NY, where Barbara and John resided for 26 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice, The or the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019
