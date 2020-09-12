Barbara Marie Sweeney
NEW HARTFORD - Barbara Marie Sweeney, 82, of New Hartford, NY, died on August 19, 2020, at The Siegenthaler Center, New Hartford.
She was born in New York City, a daughter of the late Robert E. McHugh and Marie (Kilcommons) McHugh. Barbara attended St. Simon Stock High School, Bronx. She worked for several years at Bell Laboratories, NJ, where she met her husband, Francis Peter Sweeney. They were married in the Bronx in 1959. While raising her children, Barbara attended Utica College, where she studied journalism and creative writing and graduated magna cum laude. In later years, Barbara was a member and volunteered for the Chamber Music Society of Utica. She loved the opera, literature, crossword puzzles and good chocolate.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Hamel and her husband, Gary; son, Emmet P. Sweeney; grandsons, Eli and Gabriel Hamel and Dylan Sweeney Seeber; sisters, Jane Manning and Kathleen Chaikin; her brother, Robert E. McHugh; niece, Eliza Chaikin Kenan; and her nephew, Paul Chaikin.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Peter Sweeney; her parents; and her brother, Martin McHugh.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A graveside service will be on Monday, September 28 at 11:00 in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Chamber Music Society of Utica in memory of Barbara.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
.