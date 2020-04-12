|
Barbara Mlasgar 1934 - 2020
HAMILTON - Barbara Mlasgar, 85, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.
She was born in W. Hazelton, PA, on April 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Mesko Evancho and graduated from West Hazelton High School. On August 7, 1955, she married James Mlasgar in St. Joseph's Church, Hazelton, PA. Mrs. Mlasgar was employed by Hamilton High School as an attendance officer. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Hamilton and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Surviving are her husband, Jim; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and John Pinney, of Sherburne and Mary Elizabeth and Paul Waite, of TX; three sons, Gary Mlasgar, of Eaton, Gregory Mlasgar, of New Mexico and James Mlasgar, Jr., of Hamilton; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Widick, of CA; a brother, Steven Evancho, of W. Hazelton, PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Steven Mlasgar; a daughter, Jennifer Ann Mlasgar; three brothers, Peter, Nicholas and John Evancho, a sister, Anna Miga; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Mlasgar.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with CDC regulations at this time, interment in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, PA, will be private.
Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Mary's Altar & Rosary Society, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020