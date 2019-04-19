Barbara P. Barcomb 1939 - 2019

NORTH UTICA - Mrs. Barbara P. Barcomb, 79, of N. Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford, with her loving family by her side.

Barbara was born in Utica on June 24, 1939, the daughter of Stanley and Gladys (Gokey) Penc. She was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On August 16, 1958, Barbara was united in marriage with Ronald J. Barcomb, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Utica, a loving and devoted union of sixty years, until Ronald's death in 2018. At one time, Barbara was employed with Oneida National Bank and H&R Block as a tax preparer, later, with Automobile Damage Appraisers and most recently, with Hapanowicz Catering Service. Barbara enjoyed cooking, baking, swimming and exercising at Curves. She was also very proud of being a published poet and her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family and especially her cherished grandchildren. Barbara was a member of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church in Utica.

Mrs. Barcomb is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Marianne and Frank Carzo, of Whitesboro; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Lyle J. Barcomb, of Whitesboro, Kyle J. and Cheryl Barcomb, of MI, Timothy J. and Kathy Barcomb, of Utica and Eric J. and Jennifer Barcomb, of New Hartford; twelve cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth and Josh Brown, Jim Major, Tricia Major, Marianne and Paul Posont, Jamie and Dani Barcomb-Busansky, Jennifer Barcomb, Erika Barcomb, Frank Carzo, IV and his fiance', Amanda Benton, Nicholas Carzo, Julia Carzo, Brittany Reynolds and her fiancée, Jim Gaffney and Timothy Barcomb; three sisters, Patricia White, of Malone, Linda Fish, of Sauquoit and Debbie Penc, of NY Mills; four sisters-in-law, Adeline Penc, of Utica, Barbara Alsheimer, of Clinton, Peggy Loomis, of New Hartford and Deanna Ventura, of New Hartford; one brother-in-law, Gifford Loomis, of New Hartford; as well as four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Stanley (Bud) Penc, Jr.; and five brothers-in-law, Garnet White, Jerry Fish, Andrew Alsheimer, Jeffery Barcomb and Lyle Barcomb.

Mrs. Barcomb's funeral will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, 422 Tilden Ave., Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the funeral Mass. Her Rite of Committal and Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Yorkville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Barbara's memory.

