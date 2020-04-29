|
Barbara S. Glueck 1941 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Barbara Stevens (Schmidt) Glueck, 78, of New Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born on August 27, 1941, in Cortland, the daughter of the late Harold and Grace Vroman Stevens. She was a graduate of Cortland High School and received her Master's Degree in Education from SUNY Cortland. At one time, she was married to Carl Edward Schmidt, Sr. She later married Harold F. Glueck on February 6, 1999. She and Harold enjoyed traveling to Maine to visit family and spend time at their cottage. He passed away on April 14, 2016.
Mrs. Glueck began her career in education teaching Physical Education and Health at New Hartford and Westmoreland Central Schools. She later became the Assistant Director of the Oneida County Youth Bureau. While working for Oneida County, she represented the county on numerous committees, including Homeless and Housing for the Vulnerable and was on the Advisory Council for the Office of the Aging. Upon her retirement from Oneida County, Barb became the Director of Development for Hope House, Utica, where she was also a founder and grant writer.
She was a member, Deacon and Elder of the New Hartford Presbyterian Church and also served on its Presbytery Governing Board. Barb was also a past member of the New Hartford Republican Club and was very active in local politics. She was very proud of the Outstanding Worker Award she received from the Utica Rotary Club and New York State Women of Distinction Award.
In her younger years, Barb was an avid swimmer and gymnast. She also enjoyed working as a lifeguard. In later years, Barb enjoyed knitting, gardening, reading, sharing good books with friends and dining out with her grandchildren and close friends.
She is survived by two children, C. Edward (Robyn) Schmidt, Jr., of New Hartford and Carolyn (Nathaniel Richardson) Dehm, of Oswego; four grandchildren, Eddie and Kaitlin Schmidt and Christina and Anne Marie Dehm; several nieces and nephews; as well as several close friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Gretchen Cochran.
Due to current circumstances, the family will observe services privately at the Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hope House or the New Hartford Presbyterian Church in her memory.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020