Barbara S. Turner 1936 - 2020
POLAND – Barbara S. Turner, 83, formerly of Poland, died on April 9, 2020 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Utica.
Born on June 29, 1936 in Utica, Barbara was a daughter of the late John and Florence (Jones) Storandt. She graduated from Poland Central School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Air Force for a brief term. Barbara spent four years as a stewardess for Mohawk Airlines, Oriskany. She then worked at Revere Copper and Brass, Rome and decided to pursue a career in nursing. Barbara worked as an Operating Room Technician in Washington D.C. In 1973, she graduated from the Nursing Program at MVCC, Utica. Her last employment was as a nurse at Rome Developmental Center from where she retired in 1974.
While living in Poland, she was an active member and choir member at the Community Baptist Church. Barb was a former member of Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S., Newport and served as a Dispatcher for Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance Corps. She moved to Strawberry Hills in 2003 and later joined the Schuyler United Methodist Church. Barbara also was a member of the United Methodist Women and Red Hat Stars of Central New York. She was proud to have been a 50 plus year cancer survivor.
Survivors include a brother, John (Marian) Storandt, Jr., of Palm City, FL; a sister, Marian (Charles) Skinner, of the Town of Ohio and currently, Ilion; four nieces, Debora (Derek) Skinner, of DE, Joanne (Mark) Walter, of GA, Donna (Gregg) Pritchard, of Ilion and Carla (Randy) Darrow, of Poland; one nephew, Charles (Teresa) Skinner, Jr., of MI; two stepdaughters, Sharon (Joe) Cosimeno, of Lee Center and Linda Jackson, of Lee Center; and a stepniece, Diane (Mike) Somers, of NV. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a stepson, David Turner; and a stepdaughter, Susan Marsh. Barbara was nothing but sweet to her numerous great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly. She always appreciated her relationships with her cousins, friends and caregivers.
Her family wishes to thank all who cared for her over the years.
Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Poland Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Memorials may be made to the , 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020