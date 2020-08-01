Barbara Spraker Costello Seidel 1920 - 2020
Devoted to Family and Friends
NEWPORT - Kathryn Barbara Spraker Costello Seidel, formerly of Newport and Poland, a resident in the Masonic Care Community, Utica, NY, went to her Heavenly home on July 27, 2020 at the age of 99. Her family and friends will miss her loving ways, thankfulness and creativity.
Barbara was born in Buffalo, NY in 1920. Her first job was at Wagner's Drugstore at $.25 an hour! In Utica, she helped at her sister Mary's restaurant, was a cosmetologist at the Elite Beauty Shops, did detail inspecting, married Robert J. Costello and had daughter, Carol.
In 1955, Barbara married James Pearce Seidel, living in Poland for 10 years and Newport for 40. As the Poland Library Director from 1968-1973, she worked with the Cornell Univ. Ext., learning and teaching a large variety of crafts. She enjoyed using her talents to crochet, knit, make jewelry and do enameling on copper.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Carol (Charles) Coles, of Okeechobee, FL; grandson, Charles (Janet) Coles; granddaughter, Kelley J. Seidel Coles Muller Margerum; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Coles, Alexis, Alec and Charles Muller; nieces, Lynda Spraker Leixner and Beth Bauer Horan; nephews, Richard and David Dunn; and grand and great nieces and nephews.
Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband, James Pearce Seidel; her parents, Charles B. Spraker and Rebecca (Reba) Kelley Spraker Ritenour; brother, Richard (Grace) Spraker; stepbrother, Charles (LaDonna) Spraker; sisters, Ruth (Maynard) Bauer and Mary (Sherwood) Dunn; and nephews, David Spraker and Douglas Bauer.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home with a graveside service to be announced in 2021.
Memorial donations to the Newport Cemetery or the Kuyahoora Valley Historical Society are appreciated.
Blessings and thanks to all her friends, helpers and the Masonic Community, Wiley Hall and Health Pavilion-Queens.
Online tibutes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
