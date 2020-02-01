Home

Barbara VanPelt Webster

Barbara VanPelt Webster Obituary
Barbara Van Pelt Webster
LOS LUNAS, NM - Barbara Van Pelt Webster, age 85, passed away on January 26, 2020 after a long illness. She was a resident of Los Lunas, NM and was originally from Utica, NY.
Barbara was a graduate of Utica Free Academy High School. She was an avid book reader and loved tending to her garden.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father and mother, Raymond and GladysVanPelt; and sister, Elizabeth Whittaker. She is survived by her husband, JL Webster; daughter, Lynn Higgin; son-in-law, Randy Higgin; brothers, David VanPelt, of Albuquerque, NM and Donald VanPelt, of Whitesboro, NY; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM.
Please sign Barbara's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
