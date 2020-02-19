|
Barbara VanWormer 1950 - 2020
MOHAWK/FRANKFORT - Mrs. Barbara VanWormer, 69, of Mohawk and formerly of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Ilion on August 31, 1950, the daughter of the late Cross and Dorothy Winslow Nicastro. She attended Frankfort Schools and graduated from Frankfort-Schuyler High School with the Class of 1968. She went on to attend SUNY Cortland where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and her Master's Degree in Health Education. She and her family were the owners and operators of Mark's Pizzeria, Ilion, from 1978 to 1990. She was then employed with the Herkimer County Department of Social Services from 1988-2000. Barbara also taught at Herkimer County BOCES for many years. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk and a member of the Fort Nightly Club and the Friends of the Frankfort Library.
Barbara is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, James and Sandi VanWormer, of Mooresville, NC; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Sara and Jeffrey Sperl, of Mohawk and Maria VanWormer and her significant other, Ryan Ahern, of Cape May, NJ; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Charles and Betsy Nicastro, of Saranac Lake, Cross Nicastro, Jr., of Frankfort and Mark Nicastro, of Frankfort; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Deb and Joe Kinney, of Frankfort, Paula Tines, of Rome, Provie Fraccola, of Frankfort and Samantha and Noel Otterness, of Denver, CO; her beloved grandchildren, McKinley VanWormer, Amelia VanWormer, Jameson VanWormer, Jillian VanWormer, Elijah VanWormer, Jordan Sperl, Nathan Sperl and Gia Ahern; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, where a funeral service will be celebrated by Sister Mary Jo Tallman. Calling hours will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM prior to services. Spring interment will take place in Oak View Cemetery, Frankfort.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020