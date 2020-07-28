Barney W. Zurek, Jr. 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Barney W. Zurek, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 26, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born on April 4, 1938 in New York Mills. He married the love of his life and longtime best friend, the former Jean "Florence" Hensel who preceded him in 2011.
Barney loved the fast life and living it to the fullest. There was never a dull moment with him around!
Barney is survived by his four children and their loves, Michele and Chris with whom he resided for the last two years, Bob and Maria, John and Jackie, and Tracy and Angelo; his 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings; and his brother-in-law and close friend Mike Boehlert who came every day to visit, have a cup of coffee, and together they enjoyed their daily rides up North. He also leaves his feline "granddaughter" FeeFee. Barney was also grateful for his special nurse who became a trusted friend, Crystal Merrell from Hospice & Palliative Care.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness in Barney's memory, please consider a contribution to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org
in recognition of the compassionate care provided by these gentle caregivers.
Barney's family will honor and celebrate his life in a private gathering. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved Florence in St. Agnes Cemetery. Please take a moment to connect with Barney's family and share a fond memory of him through the "Memories" section of his obituary online at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
or on his Facebook page, Barney Zeck. Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our continued support.