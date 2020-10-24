Barry J. Furner 1962 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Barry J. Furner, 58, passed away on October 23, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with his family at his side.
He was born on January 7, 1962, in Utica, a son of the late Clarence "Bill" and Betty Charles Furner.
Barry was a 1980 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School and also received HVAC training at M.V.C.C.
On September 24, 1988, he was united in marriage with Dawn Schreck, in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Chadwicks.
Before he retired due to his illness, Barry drove delivery truck for Pepsi and also operated his own lawn care and snowplowing business.
At the young age of 16, he joined the Sauquoit Volunteer Fire Department and later served as Commissioner.
Even though he was confined to his wheelchair, Barry was regularly seen with the members of Reilly's Orange Hat Club for their morning get-together .
He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Dawn; his daughter; Ashley Furner, his sons; Trevor Furner and Benjamin Furner, all of Sauquoit; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Laurie and Fred Evans, of Auburn, NY and Brenda and Stanley Kosakowski, of Sauquoit; his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Deborah Furner, of Sauquoit; his mother-in-law, Theresa Schreck; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Cynthia Nimey, Donna Schreck, John Schreck and Darleen and Steve Philpotts; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Barry was predeceased by his brother, Eric, in 1974.
Calling hours will be Monday, October 26, 2020, from 4-7, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit. Funeral services will be Tuesday, at 10:00, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton. Facial masks, social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
Barry's family would like to thank his VNA caregiver, Darlene Hartman, for the exceptional and loving care he received from her over the years.
In remembrance of Barry, please consider planting a tree in his honor or donations to his family for a college fund for his son, Ben.
To view his online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com
.