Ackley-Mills Funeral Home
9597 Main St
Remsen, NY 13438
(315) 831-3070
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home
9597 Main St
Remsen, NY 13438
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home
9597 Main St
Remsen, NY 13438
Beatrice C. Buhite


1925 - 2020
Beatrice C. Buhite Obituary
Beatrice C. Buhite 1925 - 2020
REMSEN - Beatrice C. Buhite, 94, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
She was born on March 15, 1925 at Wheelertown, Town of Russia, a daughter of Chester and Bertha Kilb Clark. She grew up in Wheeleertown on the family farm and attended a one room school house in Northwood and graduated from Remsen High School in 1943. Beatrice was employed at Faxton Hospital, Utica, as a nurse's aide, for many years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Remsen XYZ Senior Citizens and the Remsen Methodist Church and she enjoyed sewing.
Surviving are a daughter, Margaret Dumas, Utica; son and daughter-in-law, David and Judy Buhite, Remsen; grandchildren, Jennifer and Ed Brigham, Jaimie and Charles Matthews, Kelly and Jason Sigsbee, Kristina Dumas and Evan Colon; two great-grandchildren, Cassandra Sigsbee and Emily Matthews; and sister-in-law, Mary Clark, Boonville. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Clark; and a sister, Maralee Upright.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen. Calling hours will be from 12-1 p.m. prior the service. Spring burial in Fairchild Cemetery.
Contributions in her name can be made to Sunset Nursing Home Activities Fund, 232 Academy Street, Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
