Beatrice (Bette) J. Zeplin 1930 - 2020
CLINTON – Beatrice (Bette) Zeplin, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Lutheran Home.
Bette was born on September 13, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Gladys (Cwiklinska) Baranowski. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On May 30, 1953, Bette married the love of her life, Bruce R. Zeplin, in St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage prior to his death on February 18, 2016. Bette was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Clinton.
Bette was an avid golfer and longtime member of Skenandoa Golf Club.
Bette and Bruce were blessed with three children, Diane (David) Kaiser, Forestport, Randy (Kathy) Zeplin, Clinton and John (Marcy) Zeplin, NC; seven grandchildren, Jason (Jade) Hess, David (Angela) Hess, CJ (Jill) Cantil, Jon (Frances) Cantil, Zachary, Ashley and Ally Zeplin; five great-grandchildren, Nik, Ethan and Emily Hess and Brooklyn and Blake Cantil.
In keeping with directives from the CDC and the NYS Funeral Director's Association, funeral services will be private. Those wishing to express their condolences to Bette's family may do so on the funeral home website, www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.