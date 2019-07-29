|
Beatrice Marie Lapointe 1915 - 2019
DALLAS, TX - Beatrice Marie Germain Lapointe, exemplary and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, slipped away on angels wings. Born July 1, 1915, in Saint Clotilde, Canada, she died July 27, 2019, in Dallas, TX surrounded by her family.
She moved to Cohoes, NY, in 1936 and later to Utica, in 1942. She acquired her U.S. citizenship in 1944. After raising a family, she moved to Dallas, TX in 1970.
She was employed many years by General Electric Radio Division in Utica. Beatrice was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Beatrice lived a long, happy, rich and eventful life while being an inspiration to many around her.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Lapointe; child, Gilbert Kenneth Lapointe; parents, Mastai and Roseanna Germain; brothers, Leo Germain and Melvin Germain; and sisters, Maryann Germain Balch and Victoria Germain Perrier. She is survived by son, Ronald William Lapointe and wife, Janice, of Ann Armor, MI; daughter, Constance Eileen Lapointe Elliott and husband, William, of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren, Allison, Adrienne, Kenneth, Rene, Sean and Ryan; 10 great-grandchildren; and 22 nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express special gratitude to Helen Graham with Christ the King Eucharistic service for visitation given to Beatrice during her last several years and to Soloman Mugati with Siverado Hospice Home Care. Services to be at a later date at Saint Agnes Cemetery in Utica, where Beatrice will laid to rest adjacent to her husband.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019