Beatrice W. Watters 1921 - 2019
UTICA - Beatrice W. Watters, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 18, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
Bea was born on August 19, 1921, in Rome, the daughter of Frederick A. and Mabel (Enkleman) White. At an early age, the family moved to Clayville, NY. She was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School and Utica School of Commerce. On April 20, 1946, Bea married John Watters in Plymouth Congregational Church, Utica. They shared a blessed union of over 53 years, prior to his passing on November 23, 1999.
Bea was employed, as a bookkeeper, for Divine Brothers, and later, Turnbull Insurance Services retiring in 1982. She was a proud member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Utica and served as Secretary/Treasurer of Christian Education. Bea was also a member of the Women of Westminster and Circle S.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Donald J. And Jeanette Watters, Fairport; granddaughter, Alison Agosti; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Grace Agosti; sister-in-law, Marylyn White; nephews, Raymond (Beverly) White, Douglas (Sharon) White, Darryl White, Stephen (Vicky) Marshman, Paul Marshman and Scott Marshman; nieces, Lynn (Dave) Rauscher, Linda Lyons, Nancy (Fred) Haynes, Susan Marshman and Joan Marshman; cousins, Norman White and Marion Smith.
Bea was predeceased by her grandson, Matthew; brothers and sister-in-law, Lester and Charlotte White and Clifford White; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James and Isabelle Lyons and Joseph and Joan Marshman.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Mark Caruana officiating. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bea's name may be made to a .
Bea would like to thank her special niece, Lynn, Bob and Marion, Arline, Jackie, Tom and Terri, Rosemarie, and Patricia for their kindness.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019