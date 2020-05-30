Becky A. (Weakley) Eisenhut 1958 - 2020
HAMILTON – Becky A. (Weakley) Eisenhut, 61, of Lake Moraine Road, was tragically taken from us on May 28, 2020.
Becky was born on October 8, 1958, in Herkimer, a daughter of Alberta (Folts) Weakley of Cold Brook and the late William F. Weakley. She was raised in Cold Brook and graduated from Poland Central School in 1976. She received a Master's Degree in Nursing Education from the State University of New York Institute of Technology in 2008 and was awarded the Dean's Medallion, the highest honor in the School of Nursing and Health Systems. Becky was a member of the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International. Membership is by invitation to nursing students who demonstrate excellence in scholarship and to nurse leaders exhibiting exceptional achievements in nursing. Early in her career, Becky worked as a Registered Nurse at both Rome Memorial Hospital and the Marcy State Hospital. Most of her career was working with healthcare professionals with substance use disorders. In 2004, she accepted a position with the Statewide Peer Assistance for Nurses (SPAN) Program administered by the New York State Nurses Association, where she most recently served as the Association's Outreach Coordinator. Becky was well respected by her peers and served as the Peer Assistance Column Editor for the Journal of Addictions Nursing, a national publication. On September 28, 2019, she was united in marriage with Paul M. Payson in Lake Placid.
Becky always tried to make the lives of all those she touched better. She put careful thought into how she would do that and succeeded every day. She consistently reached out to people in need of support and helped so many. It might be a phone call to check in, a text with words of encouragement, or a visit so that someone didn't spend a birthday alone. Not only was Becky an exceptional caregiver in her professional life, she was devoted to that role in her family life as well. Becky was a "Private Nurse" to her beloved father, Bill, and cared for her grandmother, Bea. Ten months ago, Becky took on another role, that of cherished grandmother to Daniel Robert. "Little Man" made her smile ear to ear. Becky thrived spending time outdoors especially at the family's most special place, Black Creek Lake. She participated in many deserving charitable causes, most notably the annual Weakley Family and Friends Golf Outing. An avid cyclist, Becky served as a shepherd in the CNY Ride for Missing Children, a ride she participated in for 7 years. She was also a Buddy in Brody's Buddy Ride to educate and raise community awareness about Down syndrome.
Survivors besides her husband, Paul and mother, Alberta, include one son, Daniel Eisenhut (Jausaun Murden), of Waterville; one grandson, Daniel R. Eisenhut; four brothers, William (Judy) Weakley, of Poland, Brett Weakley (Eva Morris), and Brad (Ann) Weakley, all of Cold Brook and Bruce (Nanette) Weakley, of Poland; her father and mother-in-law, Paul and Joanne Payson, of South Kingstown, RI; sister-in-law, Ellen (Stephen) Russell, also of South Kingstown, RI; one step-daughter, Breanne Payson, of Hamilton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Becky was predeceased by her father, William; and grandparents, Fred and Lucy Weakley and Nelson and Arlene Folts.
Due to current restrictions services will be private for her immediate family. Interment will take place in Newport Cemetery. Please share online condolences with the family at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Memorials may be made to the Weakley Foundation, 201 Graves Road, Newport, NY 13416.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
