Bedelia "Bea" Saba Hobaica 1934 - 2020
UTICA, NY/NEWTON, CT - Mrs. Bedelia "Bea" Mary Saba Hobaica, age 85, a native of Utica and more recently of Newtown, CT, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on July 27th, 1934 and raised in the Capron section of Utica, a daughter of the late Abraham and Mary Boulos Saba. She was educated in local schools and was an active and enthusiastic member of the community and of her church. Bedelia attended Utica Free Academy and worked locally at General Electric, the Greater Utica Board of Realtors and Rome Family Court. Bedelia was married at St. Louis Gonzaga Church to Dr. Joseph Beshara Hobaica, a loving union of 46 years, until his passing. She was blessed later in life to find a companion in Dr. Eugene Nassar and they enjoyed the time they had together before his passing.
Intensely proud of her family and children, Bedelia is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Georgia and Ronald Frasch, of Briarcliff Manor, NY and Mary Jo and Donald Brown, of Bethel, CT; her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Hobaica, II and Martha Kennedy, of Brooklyn, NY; her cherished grandchildren, Christian, Honor and Grace Beatrice Frasch and John Brown and his wife, Julia; her sisters, Isabel Nackley, of New Hartford, Edwina and Martin Young, of Idaho; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Saba, of New York Mills and Kathleen Hobaica, of Utica; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was also thrilled in anticipation of her first great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sadie, Vicky, Joe, Rahja, Fannie, Mary and Kate.
"Bea" especially loved cooking and entertaining for her family and friends and was intensely proud of her Lebanese heritage.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday (today) from 4 -7 p.m. from the Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. The Prayer of Incense will be at 6:30 p.m.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, where the Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Boutros Al Hachem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Louis Gonzaga Church (www.stlouisgonzaga.org) or Abraham House (www.theabrahamhouse.org). Envelopes will also be provided at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020