Benjamin E. Dreidel 1938 - 2019
President of UEC Protective Systems
UTICA - Benjamin E. Dreidel, 81, passed away peacefully at his home, on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
He was born on July 23, 1938, in Illinois, the son of Eugene and Sadie Dreidel Lehnert. Benjamin graduated from Danville schools in Illinois, earned an Associate's degree from Valparaiso Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Indiana. In 1970, he married Grace LoVecchio in Utica, a blessed union of 49 years, just shy of their golden anniversary. Benjamin was the President of UEC Protective Systems, Utica. He served his country in the U. S. Army from 1961-1962.
Benjamin was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Spending time with his six favorite granddaughters were some of his most cherished moments, including many trips to Enchanted Forest where the girls fought to keep up with him. They also enjoyed breaking the rules by doing Jamaican cannonballs in the MVCC pool. Benjamin had a lifelong love of music and spent some time in radio. In his later years, he joined the Yesteryears Senior Band and the Silvertones singing group, which visited area nursing homes. He was the jokester of the group, employing many props and attire to accompany the music they played. Benjamin also made many friends during his countless trips to Jamaica.
Benjamin is survived by his loving wife, Grace, Utica; children and their spouses, Ben and Christine Dreidel, Clifton Park, David Dreidel and Tracy Roth, Cassville and Karen and Aaron Baker, Utica; grandchildren, Katie, Liz, Julie, Kaylyn, Janet and Lauren; brother, Joseph Lehnert, Alabama; brother-in-law, Joseph and Laura LoVecchio, Maine; sisters-in-law, Geri Frank, Virginia and Annette LoVecchio, Utica; and cousins in almost all 50 states, including Tripp Alyn, Rhode Island.
In keeping with Benjamin's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, from 12-3 p.m., at Bella Cucina, New Hartford. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
Benjamin's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare 2nd floor, PCU and 6th floor, Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Dr. Butala for the care and compassion shown.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019