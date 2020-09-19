Benjamin W. Fall 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO, NY - Benjamin W. Fall, age 90, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford.
He was born in Schenectady, NY, on May 25, 1930, a son of the late Joseph and Agnes (Faron) Fall. Ben was raised and educated in Schenectady where he graduated from Nott Terrace High School. Mr. Fall was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. On May 7, 1955, he married the former Regina A. Siudyla. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 59 years of marriage prior to Mrs. Fall's passing on May 23, 2014. Mr. Fall retired from the General Electric Company on Broad Street, Utica, where he worked for more than 35 years.
His memberships included the New York Mills Senior Center, where he was very active, the St. Stanislaus and Casimir Society, the New Hartford American Legion Post 1376, the Malsan Jones VFW 7393,New York Mills and he was an avid bingo player.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Mike Donohue, of Yorkville; a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Darlene Fall, of Oriskany; grandchildren, Kory and Rich Dowe, Patrick and Rhianna Donohue, Michelle and Jon Wilgus and Jamie, Jake and Owen Fall; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Lily and Ruby Dowe, Camerin, Gabby and Amirah Donohue, Laila Wilgus and Samantha Fall; and a sister, Josephine Pyrek. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Mitchell, Stephen and Joseph Fall.
Calling hours will be held on Monday morning, September 21, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. Mr. Fall's funeral will take place on Monday morning at 11:30 following calling hours at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills.
At both the visitation and the funeral, social distancing, registration for contact tracing and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required.
Please consider memorial contributions in Ben's memory to Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 201 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
.