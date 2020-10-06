Benjamin W. Mitura 1931 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Benjamin W. Mitura, 89, of Whitesboro, died peacefully on Friday, October 2nd 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica, due to COVID 19.
He was born in Utica on August 28th, 1931, the son of the late Casper and Anna (Malec) Mitura. He was educated at Holy Trinity School, Utica and later in the Whitesboro School District. He served as an Infantryman in the Korean War with Item Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Division and was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge.
In 1959, he married Sandra Casalett at St, Anthony's Church, Utica. He was predeceased by his wife, Sandra, in 2003, a blessed union of over 44 years.
He worked at Heart and Crouse, Utica Drop Forge & Tool Company and for many years, at Utica Boilers, retiring in 1995. In his retirement, he enjoyed co-owning several race horses, the Fitness Mill, meeting friends at Caruso's Bakery and watching the Yankees. He was a faithful member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, since 1944. He was a member of VFW Post 6001 Calder Ave in Yorkville.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Ogiba and husband, Joseph; son, Paul and wife, Allision; grandchildren, Andrew and Avery; brother; Stanley; and sister, Sadie Zabek. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Gail, in 1990; a sister, Josephine Perrone and husband, George; brother, Frank and wife, Mary; sister, Wanda Zabek and husband, Joseph; brother, Joseph and wife, Mafelda; brother, Edward; and brothers-in-law, Steve Zabek and Donald Casalett.
Paul and Susan would like to thank the 3rd floor staff at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, the Veteran's Administration Clinic, Rome and the Dialysis Units at St. Luke's and Masonic Home. A very special thank you to dear friend, Michael Parker, Donna Warchal and Joe Zabek.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, with Rev. Thomas Durant officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, two hours prior to the service, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Due to Covid 19, we will be adhering to New York State and CDC restrictions. We ask please that when entering the funeral home, a face covering must be worn, adhere to social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Also due to Covid 19 restrictions Mr. Matura's children will not be in attendance for the services.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
