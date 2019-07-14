|
Berenice D. Osborne 1926 - 2019
EARLVILLE - Mrs. Berenice D. Osborne, 93, of South Main Street, Earlville, NY, passed peacefully on July 9, 2019, at her home. She was cared for and surrounded by her loving family during her last few weeks. Bernie was an enthusiastic supporter of her community and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends.
Berenice was born on June 6, 1926, in Sangerfield, NY, to Thomas H. and Elizabeth (Ryder) Dunn. She graduated in 1944 from Waterville Central School, where she was active in the drama club, orchestra and chorus. She was a proud graduate of SUNY Morrisville. Bernie loved her college experiences and the people she met became her lifelong friends. One of her favorite stories was when the "guys" let the pigs loose in the halls of the "girls" dorm. Upon graduation, she was a cook at the Canastota Central School cafeteria for a number of years.
On December 27, 1948, she married Phillip J. Osborne at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Waterville, NY. Mr. Osborne passed in January 2000. Settling in Earlville with Phil, her first employment was as a switchboard telephone operator. During the 1950's, "The Telephone Company" was housed on the second floor of the old Earlville Post Office. This was when there were two digits and one letter for each residence phone line and a number of families were on a "party" line.
Bernie was a short-order cook at Gener's Dairy Bar during the 1960's. She enjoyed the people of Morrisville and loved her coworkers! During 1970, she became the cook at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Colgate University. She made three meals each day for over eighty Colgate students. She continued to receive letters, holiday cards and notes from graduates.
To compliment her full time job, Mrs. Osborne sold Avon products in the Earlville area for 51 years. Everybody knew Bernie! She was a successful representative and earned many awards for her sales. She was a member of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Earlville Cemetery Board. Mrs. Osborne was part of the original committee which created the "Smalltown USA" weekend event. The goal was to showcase Earlville and encourage tourism to the region.
Surviving are five daughters and three sons and their families, Mary (Anthony, deceased) DiCesare, of Sherburne, Colleen and John Phillips, of Sherburne, Linda and John Maloney, of Albany, Holly Larkin, of Madison, Debra Osborne, of Earlville, James and Susan Osborne, of Sherburne, Thomas and Barbara Osborne, of Milton, and Georgia and Andrew Osborne, of Earlville; her beloved grandchildren, Alex, Kenneth and 2nd Lieutenant Kelsey A. Osborne, J.P., Robert, Benjamin and Molly Osborne, Phiona, Thomas and Lylah Osborne, Sebastian DiCesare, and Christopher and David Phillips; her sisters, Patricia D. Youngs, of Waterville, NY, and Helen A. Dunn, of Clinton, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary D. Brennan; brothers, Raymond and George Dunn; as well as brothers-in-law, Vincent Brennan and Jack R. Youngs; and sisters-in-law, Helen W. Dunn and Luella Dunn.
Bernie's family extends a warm thank you to friend, Roxanne Waldruff.
A deep appreciation is extended to our sister, Deb, for her care, kindness and love, as she made it possible for mom to remain in her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, followed by interment in the Earlville Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 14 to July 18, 2019