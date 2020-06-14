Bernard E. "Bernie" Nogas
1950 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Bernard "Bernie" E. Nogas, 70, passed away Friday. June 12, 2020. with his loving family by his side.
Bernard was born in Utica, on March 9, 1950, to the late Barney and Idella (Pitfido) Nogas. He attended Westmoreland schools and graduated Class of 1968. Bernard worked for Oneida County for 27 years, until his retirement as a Water Pollution Control Mechanic.
Bernard married the love of his life Phyllis Merritt on May 29, 1976. He was a family man, his children and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Some of his favorite times spent with his family were camping and travelling. He loved to go fishing for anything that would bite and spending time with this wife at the casino.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Phyllis; children, Samantha and Scott LaHart, Allison Nogas (Jeremiah Kubica), Idella Nogas (Kyle Eder), Nicholas Nogas (Tori Vanderwood); grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Logan, Brianna, Zophia, Haylie and Leroy. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Beverly Nogas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bernard's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at http://www.jdrf.org/goto/SnailisonsSquad.
Services for Bernard will be private to the family. All are invited to call on Wednesday June 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College Street Clinton, NY. Please wear your mask and respect our current 25% capacity restriction.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
