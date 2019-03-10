|
|
Bernard F. Green 1924 - 2019
HAMILTON - Bernard F. Green, 94, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, where he had been a resident for the past five months.
He was born April 26, 1924, in Hamilton, the only child of Jay and Marie Fisher Green. For most of his life, he lived on Lake Moraine Road and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. Bernard worked for Colgate University from 1956 until retiring in 1987. During his early years at Colgate, he enjoyed helping to build the second part of the Seven Oaks golf course. After that, he was custodian for the Cutten and Bryan complexes. Bernard was quite often the designated caddy for Andy Kerr. He enjoyed watching golf tournaments and westerns on TV. Bernard loved the outdoors and nature. He enjoyed feeding the deer and birds and was proud of his collection of perennials around his property.
Surviving are his cousin, Arnold Fisher, of Hamilton, and a special friend, Carol Dewey, of Hamilton.
In keeping with his wishes, there are no services or calling hours.
Spring interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton, will be private.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Woodlawn Cemetery, PO Box 216, Hamilton, NY 13346; or to the Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd., Canastota, NY 13032.
A special "thanks" to the staff of Unit D at the Crouse Community Center for their warm and family services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019