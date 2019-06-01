|
Bernard F. Schiffer 1938 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Bernard F. Schiffer, 80, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on October 21, 1938, in Utica, the son of Francis and Anne Schiffer. Bernard graduated from Utica Catholic Academy, Class of 1957, attended Utica College and MVCC. He worked as a Government Inspector at General Electric, Lockheed Martin and Lucas Aerospace, retiring in January of 2001. Bernard was a communicant of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 189.
Surviving are one brother, John F. Schiffer, Hamburg, NY; sister, Carol A. Spear, Fort Mill, SC; several cousins, including Mary Cameron, Rome; and several nieces and nephews. Bernard was predeceased by a brother, Gary Michael Schiffer, Syracuse.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019