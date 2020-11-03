Bernard Henry Hanretty 1926 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Bernard Henry Hanretty, 94, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at home with his family.
He was born in Frankfort, NY, on October 15, 1926, the son of John Francis and Hannah Mahoney Hanretty.
Bernie, as he was known to all his family and friends, married the love of his life, Aurie Mae Dagwell, on August 2, 1952. Bernie and Aurie enjoyed 57 loving years together raising six children (including triplets). Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family. He loved to joke and he brought laughter to every family event. Christmas was always the biggest holiday of the year when Bernie and Aurie would shower all of their fourteen grandchildren with gifts. Taking care of his family was the primary focus throughout his life, sometimes requiring him to work several jobs due to the instant growth of his family after the triplets were born.
In addition to providing for his immediate family, Bernie made sure those close to him who were in need would not go without. Material things were not important to him unless they could be shared with family or those in need.
Bernie was educated in Utica Schools and worked for the New York Telephone Company (Verizon) for many years. Bernie also owned and operated several businesses and real estate investments.
He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Senter, of Albany; his brother, Francis Hanretty, of Forestport, NY; his daughter, Michele McGuinnes and her children, Melissa (Adam Wesson), Anne (Alan Kelly) and Sarah (Ben Dahlberg); his son, David Hanretty and wife, Ann and children, Kyle and Kara; his son, Douglas Hanretty and sons, Connor and Kevin; his daughter, Sandy Muccari and husband, Al and children, Andrea (Eric Baldwin) and Nicole (George Donnelly); his son, Jeffrey Hanretty and wife, Jamie and children, Alexandra (Andrew Elefante), James and Nicholas; his daughter, Tracy Condon and husband Tom and daughters, Megan (Chase Nichols) and Emily; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Aurie Mae Hanretty; his son-in-law, Donald McGuinnes; and brothers and sisters, James Hanretty, John Hanretty, Anne O'Connor and Ellen White.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who loved him.
Special thanks and appreciation to Edina, Edin, Ferida, Vera and Loretta.
A private service will be held on Friday, November 6 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. There are no calling hours.
Please omit flowers.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
.