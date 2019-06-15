Bernard J. Roback 1927 - 2019

U.S. Navy Veteran

WHITESBORO - Bernard J. Roback, 91, passed away on June 10, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.

He was born on December 11, 1927, in Utica, to the late Joseph and Sadie (Cieslak) Roback.

Bernie served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1947. In 1951, he married Elvira Topolski, a marriage of 57 years until her passing on January 1, 2009. Together they had two sons.

Bernie was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting, with his friends from GE, for many years. Fishing with his brothers and sons was his favorite past time. Bernie was a member of the American Legion Post #1369 where he met Betty Reese in 2010. Together they found that life was not only for the young, dancing every chance with Betty was a joy.

Bernie is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Roback and companion, Linda Castor, Forestport, Brett and Jill Roback, their son, Christopher and his companion, Gabby Reinhardt, Rome; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Pat Roback, Utica; sister, Jacqueline Purnie, Utica, sisters-in-law, Stephanie Roback, Webster, Jackie Roback, Rome. He was predeceased by his brothers, William and Joseph Roback.

In keeping with Bernie's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019