Bernard R. Zammiello
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard R. Zammiello 1930 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Bernard R. Zammiello, 89, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Bernard was born on August 20, 1930, in Utica, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Wojciechowski) Zammiello. He was a graduate of UFA and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps during the the Korean Conflict. He fought in the Battle of The Chosin Reservoir. On May 17, 1952, Bernard married Mary Ann Babowicz, a blessed union of 64 years until her passing in 2016. He was a Mason for the Bricklayers Allied Craftworkers Local 2.
Surviving are his children, Joseph Zammiello, MT, John Zammiello, Sr., Utica and Steven (Asha) Zammiello, Utica; grandchildren, Jacob Duda, Theresa Jalowiec (Daniel), Joanna Hazard (Alex), Elizabeth Zammiello, John Zammiello, Jr., Ashlee Beard (Robert), Justin Zammiello and Isla Zammiello; and great-grandchild, Hadlee Beard. Bernard was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Duda; daughter-in-law, Christine Zammiello; and step-father, Frank Cavallo.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral website at kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kowalczyk Funeral Home
1156 Lincoln Ave
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-8320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved