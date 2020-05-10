Bernard R. Zammiello 1930 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Bernard R. Zammiello, 89, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Bernard was born on August 20, 1930, in Utica, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Wojciechowski) Zammiello. He was a graduate of UFA and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps during the the Korean Conflict. He fought in the Battle of The Chosin Reservoir. On May 17, 1952, Bernard married Mary Ann Babowicz, a blessed union of 64 years until her passing in 2016. He was a Mason for the Bricklayers Allied Craftworkers Local 2.
Surviving are his children, Joseph Zammiello, MT, John Zammiello, Sr., Utica and Steven (Asha) Zammiello, Utica; grandchildren, Jacob Duda, Theresa Jalowiec (Daniel), Joanna Hazard (Alex), Elizabeth Zammiello, John Zammiello, Jr., Ashlee Beard (Robert), Justin Zammiello and Isla Zammiello; and great-grandchild, Hadlee Beard. Bernard was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Duda; daughter-in-law, Christine Zammiello; and step-father, Frank Cavallo.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral website at kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica.
