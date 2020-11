Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernard S. Bogdanowicz 1933 - 2020

LAS VEGAS - Bernard S. Bogdanowicz, born 20 May 1933, passed in Las Vegas, NV, after a long illness.

He was a Veteran, US Army, Warrant Officer.

Funeral at Holy Trinity Cemetery on Saturday, 7 Nov 2020.



