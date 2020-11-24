Bernice Ford Benson 1929 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Bernice Ford Benson, of New Hartford, passed away at the St. Luke's Home on November 21, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Bernice was born in Waterville, at the family farm, on January 19, 1929. She attended Waterville Central School, graduating in 1946.
On October 20, 1951, she married Donald G. Benson. She attended Utica College receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1972. Bernice began working at General Electric, Utica, in 1968 in the payroll department and over her career became an Engineering Support Analyst. Her work in that role earned her special recognition with Aerospace Electronics' Outstanding Achievement Award for her contribution to the publication of the Engineering Managers Guidebook. She retired from her long career at General Electric in 1993.
Bernice was a beloved member of and was actively involved in the community of New Hartford. She was a member of the ZONTA Club of Utica, as well as a member of the Alumni Association at Utica College. In 2010, the Utica College Alumni Council awarded her the Pioneer Legacy Award for her selfless volunteerism, philanthropy and leadership. In addition, she was presented the Outstanding Alumna Award in 2016 for her demonstrated loyalty to Utica College and the Alumni Association.
Bernice was a lover of animals. She also enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life such as watercolor painting and sewing. Over the years, Bernice created numerous paintings and quilts for local art shows, or as donations to charitable organizations.
She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Ford, in 1977 and Marie Burkert Ford, in 1997; her husband, Donald, in 2007; and her brother, Earle Ford, in 2011.
She leaves behind her beloved companion, Homer (Bud) Secor, of New Hartford; her sister-in-law, Linda Ford, of Waterville; and nieces and nephews, Michael Ford, of Waterville, Jeff Williams, of Waterville, Mark Williams, of California, Amanda Odom, of Florida, Robin Murphy, of Syracuse and Kelly Sullivan, of Utica; along with many extended family members.
Bernice's wish was to donate her body to scientific research. There will be no calling hours or funeral services.
In lieu of remembrance services, please consider a contribution to the Donald G. and Bernice F. Benson Scholarship at Utica College or the Earle Ford Brothertown Scholarship.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com
.