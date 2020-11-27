Bernice Lesniak Wadas 1925 - 2020

SILVER SPRING, MD - Bernice Lesniak Wadas, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away at an assisted living facility in Smyrna, GA, on November 16. She was 95.

A long-time resident of the Maryland suburbs, Bernice traveled around the world with her husband, Alexander Wadas, while he served in the Navy. He was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital (now Walter Reed National Military Medical Center) for his last duty.

Bernice was a bookkeeper by trade and worked for Durr's Packing Plant, Shell Oil and the Defense Department. She was also an associate at the former Hecht company, located at Montgomery Mall (Westfield), where she received a number of awards for good service.

She had remarkable creative talents and excelled as a seamstress, cook and artist.

Born in Utica, NY, to Martin and Valeria Lesniak, Bernice was the youngest of six children. She married her sailor boy, Al, in 1947. Together they lived overseas for many years and eventually settled in Silver Spring. She was involved in several Masonic organizations, including Job's Daughters at Bethel # 32 in Kensington, MD.

Bernice was predeceased by her parents; husband; sisters, Mary Bolanowski and Victoria Starczewski; and brothers, Bernard Lesniak, Walter Lesniak and Frank Lesniak.

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Wadas-Willingham; son-in-law, Dave Willingham (Jupiter, Florida); granddaughter, Alexandra (AJ) Willingham and her husband, Peter Wade (Atlanta); as well as nieces, Karen Szczepanski (Whitesboro, NY), Claudia Bantz (Portland, ME), Patricia Seidel (Utica, NY) and Elizabeth Szlek (Yorkville, NY).

She will be buried at Arlington Cemetery next to her husband.



