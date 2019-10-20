The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
Bernice Pearl Omes


1933 - 2019
Bernice Pearl Omes Obituary
Bernice Pearl Omes 1933 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Bernice Pearl Omes, 86, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica with her loving family by her side.
Bernice was born in Bronx, NY, on January 29, 1933, the daughter of Louis and Matilda (Lane) Haft and received her education in the Bronx. On November 7, 1953, Bernice was united in marriage with Ronald E. Omes, Sr., a devoted union of 65 years, until Ronald's death in 2018. Bernice enjoyed going to the casino and attending the adult day care program at the St. Luke's Home in New Hartford. She was of the Catholic faith.
Mrs. Omes is survived by four daughters, Beverly Swift, Barbara Omes, Joan True and Tina Omes; five sons, Donald Omes, Barry Omes and his wife, Tonya, Rick Omes, Ronald Omes, Jr. and David Omes and his wife, Yolanda; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Raymond Omes.
Mrs. Omes' funeral will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Yorkville. Calling hours for family and friends are Wednesday, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Those wishing to make a donation in Bernice's memory, please consider the Parkinson's Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Mrs. Omes' family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff on the 3rd floor, ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to Bernice.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
