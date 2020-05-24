Bertha "Betty" A. Malek 1915 - 2020
UTICA - Bertha "Betty" A. Malek, 105, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on February 10, 1915, in Utica, to the late Joseph and Kunegunda (Zyla) Chruszcz. Betty married Edward Malek on June 27, 1931 in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed union of nearly 30 years, prior to his passing in 1970. She was employed with Williams Laundromat.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Geraldine Burlin, Marcy; grandchildren, Ronald (Kathy) Burlin, Syracuse, Thomas (Christine) Burlin, MD, James (Vicky Slone) Burlin, NC and Sherry (Darin) Kiddney, Frankfort; great-grandchildren, Craig, Lauren (Carlos), Michael (Holly), John, Katie (Xavier), Dana (James), Greg (Stephanie), Melissa, Jeffrey (Amy), Mark and Dylon; great-great-grandchildren, Presley, Charlotte, Myles, Nico, Demi, Maxwell, Josiah and another on the way in November, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Frederic Lee Burlin; brothers, Stanley, Joseph, Albert, Frank, Edward, Chester and James; and sisters, Angeline and Virginia.
Remembrances in Betty's name may be made to the Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral home website at www.mmknfd.com.
Betty's family extends a special thank you to the Presbyterian Home for the excellent care and compassion given and shown during her stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd.
UTICA - Bertha "Betty" A. Malek, 105, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on February 10, 1915, in Utica, to the late Joseph and Kunegunda (Zyla) Chruszcz. Betty married Edward Malek on June 27, 1931 in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed union of nearly 30 years, prior to his passing in 1970. She was employed with Williams Laundromat.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Geraldine Burlin, Marcy; grandchildren, Ronald (Kathy) Burlin, Syracuse, Thomas (Christine) Burlin, MD, James (Vicky Slone) Burlin, NC and Sherry (Darin) Kiddney, Frankfort; great-grandchildren, Craig, Lauren (Carlos), Michael (Holly), John, Katie (Xavier), Dana (James), Greg (Stephanie), Melissa, Jeffrey (Amy), Mark and Dylon; great-great-grandchildren, Presley, Charlotte, Myles, Nico, Demi, Maxwell, Josiah and another on the way in November, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Frederic Lee Burlin; brothers, Stanley, Joseph, Albert, Frank, Edward, Chester and James; and sisters, Angeline and Virginia.
Remembrances in Betty's name may be made to the Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral home website at www.mmknfd.com.
Betty's family extends a special thank you to the Presbyterian Home for the excellent care and compassion given and shown during her stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 24 to May 25, 2020.