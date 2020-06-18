Bertha H.E. Young 1931 - 2020
NEWPORT - Bertha H.E. Young, 89, formerly of Willoughby Hall, Newport, died on June 13, 2020 at the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton.
Mrs. Young was born on March 11, 1931 in Arnot, PA, the ninth of ten children of the late John and Edith (Johnson) Berguson. She graduated from North Penn High School, Blossburg, PA, in 1948 and from Elmira Business College in 1949. She immediately took a position as Executive Secretary to the President of Billard Barbel Machine and Tool Co., Covington, PA. Bertha was united in marriage to John Albert Young on September 30, 1954 at St. John's Church, Newport. Bertha became dedicated in the role as a homemaker and mother and they first resided in Newport and later in Middleville for many years. Once her children were raised, she returned to work as a teacher's aide at West Canada Valley Central School at the former Middleville Elementary building. John preceded her in death on July 20, 1982. She later moved to Willoughby Hall, Newport and more recently, to the Katherine Luther Home.
Bertha had been raised in the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Arnot, PA, a Swedish Lutheran Church. When she moved to Newport in 1960, she became a member and attended the Newport United Methodist Church. Bertha was also a member of Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S.
Survivors include her three children, Cynthia (Tim) Barrington, of Overland Park, KS, Jacqueline Young (Steven Betesh), of St. Augustine, FL and John (Tammy) Young, of Dorchester, SC; five grandchildren, Mark Smith, Ryan Betesh, Erin (Young) Tegen, Erica Young and Jacqueline (Betesh) Botifoll; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves a special friend for the past 37 years, Ed Robenski, of Remsen; and two close friends, Joan O. Martin, a resident of the Applewood Unit at Katherine Luther Home and Joyce Leonard, of Willoughby Hall, Newport.
In addition to her husband, John, Bertha was predeceased by a son, Robert "Joe" Young, in 1995; and all nine of her siblings, Agnes, Walter, Gordon, Harold, John in infancy, Ethel, John R., Donald and Robert.
A private graveside service will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Newport. There are no public calling hours.
Memorials may be made to Herkimer County Historical Society, 400 North Main Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.