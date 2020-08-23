Bertha M. Swierat 1933 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
YORKVILLE - Bertha Marie Swierat, 86, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family.
Bertha was born on September 1, 1933, in Yorkville, the daughter of Ludwik and Domicela (Mach) Rybka. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. On May 19, 1956, Bertha was joined in marriage with Joseph F. Swierat at St. Mary's Church, New York Mills. They enjoyed 58 years together, prior to his passing on February 6, 2015. Bertha was employed with the Savings Bank of Utica, before retiring.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who doted on her grandchildren - they were her pride and joy. Christmas and Easter holiday traditions were very important to Bertha. She enjoyed spending time in her backyard watching all types of wildlife. Back in the day, Bertha was an avid camper and fisherwoman with her husband, making many memories up at the Crooked Creek Camp. With her friends, she most enjoyed exchanging puzzles and sharing stories.
Surviving is her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia A. and Dr. Andrew L. Finley, Sr., Kenwood, NY and their children, Andrew L. (Julie) Finley, Jr., Boston, MA, Allison L. Finley, Syracuse, James I. Finley, Kenwood and Julianne E. Finley, Boston, MA; son and daughter-in-law, Steve F. and Lauren M. Swierat, Remsen and their children, Megan C. (DJ) DeVries, Huntsville, AL and Shannon M. Swierat, Remsen; sister-in-law, Lorraine Swierat; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bertha was predeceased by her nine siblings, Stanley, Sophie, Helen, Tony, Mary, Jessie, Joseph, Edwin and Louie.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro.
The Swierat family extends a special thank you to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., as well as close friends, Tracy, Jessica, Heather, Michele and little Emilia, for their loving visits with Bertha and for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, New York Mills.
