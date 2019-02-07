|
Bessie J. Gustavson 1930 - 2019
CHADWICKS - Bessie J. Gustavson, 88, passed away on February 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born on July 15, 1930 in Downsville, NY, a daughter of the late Harold and Mary Bowker Franklin and was educated in local schools. On February 26, 1950, Bessie was united in marriage with Russell E. Gustavson, a loving union of almost sixty years until his death on January 17, 2010.
For many years, Bessie was employed as the chef for Obey's Restaurant in Washington Mills.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Steven Martin, Sharon and Daniel Nieman, Sandra and Donald Parda, Linda and Peter Sobel and Donna and Kenny Smith; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Sally Gustavson; thirteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Virginia Gustavson, in 2014.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, Sauquoit.
To view Bessie's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019