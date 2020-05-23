Bessie Ruth Steele Bowens
UTICA - Mrs. Bessie Ruth (Smith) Steele Bowens, age 89, a native of Elba, Alabama, was glorified as she transitioned to glory on Friday, May 15, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
She was the youngest, precious child of the late Columbus Alexander, Sr. and Bessie (Harper) Smith. She was fortunate to have had seven children and the love and respect of two husbands who preceded her, Willie E. Steele, Sr. (1952), and Claude L. Bowens (2005). May their memories be a blessing.
A woman of integrity, an outstanding mother, a cherished and adored grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, mentor, loving relative, and spiritual friend. She was a child of God on all levels from youth to the day of her transitioning. She was the eldest mother of Believer's Miracle Deliverance Ministries.
Bessie is survived by her children, Alexander and Debbie Steele, Chief Apostle Willie J. Steele, Prophetess Eleanor D. McDonald, and Donald L. Bowens. She was preceded and held close to her heart the memory of her children, Helen M. Bowens (1993), Willie Edward Steele Jr. (2006), and Roger Lee Bowens (2015). Her legacy will live on in her special daughter-in-law, Victoria Steele; her 9 grandchildren; her 31 great-grandchildren; her sister, Ovia R. Stephens; a host of nieces and nephews, including Margaret Hester, Earl Loman, Hazel Stephens, and the late Supervisor Mildred L. Loman Eason; great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins, especially B.F. Smith; in-laws, Ann L. Smith, Darnelle Scott, Johnny Scott, and Bill Taylor; the gift of her godchildren, Pastor Angela U. Carter, Apostle Troy Wallace, Rev. Arthur Gary, and Thomas Bryant; and her church family from Believer's Miracle Deliverance Ministries who meant the world to her. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Ophelia and Clarence Loman; her brother who passed at childbirth; and brothers-in-law, Rev. Ceather Stephens, and Columbus A. Smith, Jr.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the immediate family will honor Mother Bowen's life privately. In following her devotion, memorial contributions may be directed to Believer's Miracles Deliverance Ministries, 207 Eagle St., Utica, NY 13501. Please take a moment to connect with Bessie's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com. Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
UTICA - Mrs. Bessie Ruth (Smith) Steele Bowens, age 89, a native of Elba, Alabama, was glorified as she transitioned to glory on Friday, May 15, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
She was the youngest, precious child of the late Columbus Alexander, Sr. and Bessie (Harper) Smith. She was fortunate to have had seven children and the love and respect of two husbands who preceded her, Willie E. Steele, Sr. (1952), and Claude L. Bowens (2005). May their memories be a blessing.
A woman of integrity, an outstanding mother, a cherished and adored grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, mentor, loving relative, and spiritual friend. She was a child of God on all levels from youth to the day of her transitioning. She was the eldest mother of Believer's Miracle Deliverance Ministries.
Bessie is survived by her children, Alexander and Debbie Steele, Chief Apostle Willie J. Steele, Prophetess Eleanor D. McDonald, and Donald L. Bowens. She was preceded and held close to her heart the memory of her children, Helen M. Bowens (1993), Willie Edward Steele Jr. (2006), and Roger Lee Bowens (2015). Her legacy will live on in her special daughter-in-law, Victoria Steele; her 9 grandchildren; her 31 great-grandchildren; her sister, Ovia R. Stephens; a host of nieces and nephews, including Margaret Hester, Earl Loman, Hazel Stephens, and the late Supervisor Mildred L. Loman Eason; great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins, especially B.F. Smith; in-laws, Ann L. Smith, Darnelle Scott, Johnny Scott, and Bill Taylor; the gift of her godchildren, Pastor Angela U. Carter, Apostle Troy Wallace, Rev. Arthur Gary, and Thomas Bryant; and her church family from Believer's Miracle Deliverance Ministries who meant the world to her. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Ophelia and Clarence Loman; her brother who passed at childbirth; and brothers-in-law, Rev. Ceather Stephens, and Columbus A. Smith, Jr.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the immediate family will honor Mother Bowen's life privately. In following her devotion, memorial contributions may be directed to Believer's Miracles Deliverance Ministries, 207 Eagle St., Utica, NY 13501. Please take a moment to connect with Bessie's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com. Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.