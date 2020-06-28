Bette Jane (Mura) Keppler 1934 - 2020
LOVELAND, OH - Bette Jane (Mura) Keppler, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 at the Otterbein of Loveland's Assisted Living.
She was born on December 4, 1934 in Garfield, NJ, the eldest to Helen and Henry Mura. She married Richard A. Keppler and they lived in NJ for 16 years before moving to Upstate NY in Madison County with their 4 children.
Bette enjoyed homemaking, crocheting, quilting and crafts and most of all cooking and baking for her kids and grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, laughing and finding joy in the little things.
Bette graduated from St. Mary's High School, Rutherford, NJ, in the Class of 1953 and married Richard in February 1954. Bette transitioned from a homemaker to a beautician in the late 70's in Georgetown, NY, starting Bette's Hairstyling business, which then moved into a local nursing home, Garret Smith Infirmary, Eaton, NY.
In 1999, Bette retired and moved to Ohio, where she helped to care for new grandchildren. She made many friends and acquaintances throughout her life and traveled often to see her other children and grandchildren.
Bette is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Dory) Keppler, of Charles Town, WV, Don (Tina) Keppler, of Bethesda, MD, Scott (Katie) Keppler, of Ridgefield, CT and MaryLynn (Eric) Lodor, of Loveland, OH; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends were received from 6-8 PM on Monday, June 29 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave., Loveland. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 30 at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dress for Success, 205 West 4th Street, Suite 900, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 or NEST Community Learning Center, 11905 Rich Road, Loveland Ohio 45140.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jul. 2, 2020.