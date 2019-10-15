|
Betty Barnes Kling 1922 - 2019
Beloved Resident of Sunset Wood
NEW HARTFORD - Betty Barnes Kling, 97, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Betty was born on April 8, 1922, in Utica, the daughter of Charles L. and Katherine (McCabe) Barnes. She was a 1939 graduate of St Francis de Sales High School and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing Class of 1943. Betty married William V. Kling in Hollywood, Florida. Bill predeceased her in 1984. Betty was employed as a Registered Nurse in Florida, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and at the office of Dr. Joseph Sokolowski until his death. She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary and the St. Elizabeth Alumni Association.
Betty especially enjoyed living at Sunset Wood with the wonderful staff and tenants and getting together with the Barnes, McCabe and Bentson families for special occasions.
Surviving are sister-in-law, Helen Rump and family, FL; nieces, Vera (Ken) Knoll, CO, Lerna and partner, Bill Gottesman, Brattleboro, VT and Elma (Donald) Sanders, Williamstown, MA; great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous cousins on the Barnes and McCabe family; along with many friends. Betty was predeceased by two brothers, Dr. Harry Barnes, 1971 and Robert Barnes, 1977.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. from the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville. In keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no visitation.
At Betty's request, please omit floral offerings and consider a donation to St. Elizabeth Medical Center Development Fund. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019