NEW HARTFORD - Betty E. Evans, 90, of New Hartford and formerly of White Lake, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on December 9, 1928 in Rome, the daughter of Thomas W. and Lillian E. (Buchester) Bowen and was educated in Oriskany and Whitesboro Central Schools. On January 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to Nelson F. DeLaMarter in Stittville, until his passing on August 20, 1975. Betty was then united in marriage to Owen R. Evans on October 22, 1977, in Utica until his passing on February 21, 2013. She was employed for 25 years as a waitress and hostess with Trinkaus Manor and was well known there as "Del" and she was also employed with St. Luke's Memorial Hospital in the Central Supply Dept., retiring in 1978. Betty was a member of New Hartford Presbyterian Church, St. David's Society of Utica and the Welsh Choir.

Betty was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting and made hundreds of afghans for the Presbyterian Home and was a true servant till the end. Betty enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends and absolutely loved a good chocolate hot fudge sundae.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda DeLaMarter (William) Murphy, Clayton, NY, Michele DeLaMarter (Terry) Lockwood, Whitehouse, TX and Lorraine DeLaMarter (Andrew) Pearson, Colebrook, NH; son, Nelson "Guy" (Debbie) DeLaMarter, Clayton; grandchildren, Chrissy (Peter) Fuches, David (Bree) Luke, Lindsay (Tim) Mason, Michael (Katie) Luke, Ryan Baron, Matthew Lockwood, Bryn Pearson and Suzanne (Mark) Quigley; eight great-grandchildren; special nieces, Denise (Frank) Edic and Patty (Nelson) Adams; and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Willie Schumaker and Marge Boxall; and brother, Robert Bowen.

Betty's family wishes to extend their gratitude to Rev. Carol Jubenville and her second family at the Community at Sunset Wood. They would also like to thank the staff at the Masonic Care Community for the outpouring of love and compassion that went above being a caregiver.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 6 p.m. with Rev. Carol Jubenville officiating. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in the spring.

Remembrances, in Betty's name, may be made to The Community at Sunset Wood or the Masonic Care Community. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

