Betty J. Dean Obituary
Betty J. Dean 1934 - 2019
UTICA - Betty J. Dean, 84, of the Masonic Care Community, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born in Utica on June 18, 1934, a daughter of Clark and Pearl (Andrews) Johnson. In Utica on November 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to Frederick C. Dean, a blessed union of 53 years until his death on December 5, 2008. Betty was of the Methodist faith.
Betty enjoyed playing cards and shopping. Most important to Betty was her family, and she cherished the times spent with them. Family get togethers brought much joy and treasured memories to Betty.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Frederick Dean, III, of Yorkville, Jeffrey Dean and wife, Karen, of Utica, and Darrin Dean and wife, Carol, of Whitesboro; nine grandchildren, Kristy, Frederick, IV, Zachary, Brittany, Ryan, Erick and Kaitlyn Dean, Danielle Palmieri and husband, William, and Danielle Maggio; a brother, Robert Johnson and wife, Amelia, of FL; and a special niece who was like a daughter, Marlene Dybacz, of Utica. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by a granddaughter, Ashley Dean, and a sister, Norma McCabe.
Mrs. Dean's funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Burial will take place in Crown Hill Cemetery, Clinton. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tuesday from 4-7.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Masonic Care Community in Betty's memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019
