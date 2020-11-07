Betty June Bailey 1926 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS- Betty June (O'Brien) Bailey, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Alpine Rehab & Nursing Center - SNF, in Little Falls.
Betty was born in Miami, FL, on June 14, 1926, to the late Lloyd Gerald and Ethel M. (VanNort) O'Brien. She was raised and educated Madison, NY, where she graduated from Madison Central High School. At one time, she was an assembler at the Mortronics Corporation in Little Falls.
Betty is survived by her husband, Donald E. Bailey, of Binghamton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Allyn and Norm Madore, of Summit and Debra and Errol Davidson, of New York Mills; a son, Richard Newton, of Ilion; a brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Lena O'Brien, of New Hartford; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Blair; a brother, Gerald O'Brien; and a sister, Louise DeCarr.
In keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
