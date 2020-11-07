1/1
Betty June Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty June Bailey 1926 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS- Betty June (O'Brien) Bailey, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Alpine Rehab & Nursing Center - SNF, in Little Falls.
Betty was born in Miami, FL, on June 14, 1926, to the late Lloyd Gerald and Ethel M. (VanNort) O'Brien. She was raised and educated Madison, NY, where she graduated from Madison Central High School. At one time, she was an assembler at the Mortronics Corporation in Little Falls.
Betty is survived by her husband, Donald E. Bailey, of Binghamton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Allyn and Norm Madore, of Summit and Debra and Errol Davidson, of New York Mills; a son, Richard Newton, of Ilion; a brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Lena O'Brien, of New Hartford; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Blair; a brother, Gerald O'Brien; and a sister, Louise DeCarr.
In keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Betty's online memorial, please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wolanin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved