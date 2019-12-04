|
Betty M. Perrault 1934 - 2019
Loved the Adirondacks
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Betty M. Perrault, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Sitrin Health Care Center, with her loving daughter by her side.
Betty was born on March 6, 1934, in Utica, the daughter of Norman and Edna (Skelton) Gaumer.
She was a graduate of UFA, St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. On October 21, 1956, Betty married Paul A. Perrault in St. George's Episcopal Church. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage prior to Paul's death on March 26, 2008.
Betty was a registered nurse with Faxton Hospital prior to retiring. Betty loved the Adirondacks and was an avid camper and sailor. She and her husband traveled all over the world to ski.
Surviving are her children, Kevin (Janice) Perrault, Blossvale, Cheryl (Scott Bohling) Perrault, Clinton, Lorraine Perrault, Herkimer; grandchildren, Paul and Lee Perrault and Alexa Bohling; sister-in-law, Marilyn Gaumer; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her brother, Robert Gaumer.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 3-4 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will follow visitation at 4 p.m. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Remembrances in Betty's name may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Betty's family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at the Aspen House of Sitrin Health Care Center for their care and compassion.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019