Betty M. Sutherland 1924 - 2020
ARGYLE, NY - Betty M. Sutherland, 95, formerly of Hamilton and Clinton, NY, beloved mother, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Argyle, NY.
She was born in Hamilton, NY, on July 7, 1924, a daughter of the late Charles and Edith Smallenberger Merriman. She graduated from Hamilton High School and was raised in the Hamilton and Poolville, NY area.
On June 26, 1947, in Hamilton, NY, she was united in marriage to Erle J. Sutherland. He passed away on November 17, 2001.
Betty was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, NY from 1943-1957, she then worked as hairdresser and later for the Rome State School until her retirement. Following retirement, she returned to work at a Halfway House in Hamilton, NY.
Betty was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Marianne Sutherland, of Mt. Holly, VT; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Dora Chapel and Marion Newman; and a brother, Jack Merriman.
Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in South Trenton Cemetery, S. Trenton, NY.
Contributions may be made to the , 125 Business Park Dr. #106, Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020
