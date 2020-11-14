1/1
Betty M. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. Young 1933 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mrs. Betty M. Young, 87, of N. Utica, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Abraham House in Rome, with her loving family by her side.
Betty was born in Amsterdam, NY, on July 2, 1933, the daughter of Richard and Susie (Blackwood) Anderson. For many years, Betty was employed with Sodexo Food Service at Utica College and later with Walmart.
Mrs. Young is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Storms, of Marcy and Deborah Young-Cutler, of FL; four cherished grandchildren, Keith Cutler, Chris Cutler, Joe Cutler and Stacy and David Ress; an adored great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Cutler, as well as her canine companion, Barney. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; and son-in-law, David Storms.
Mrs. Young's funeral and burial will be held privately. Those wishing to make a donation in Betty's memory, please consider the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
Mrs. Youngs family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Abraham House for the loving care and compassion you provided to Betty.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved