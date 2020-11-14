Betty M. Young 1933 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mrs. Betty M. Young, 87, of N. Utica, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Abraham House in Rome, with her loving family by her side.
Betty was born in Amsterdam, NY, on July 2, 1933, the daughter of Richard and Susie (Blackwood) Anderson. For many years, Betty was employed with Sodexo Food Service at Utica College and later with Walmart.
Mrs. Young is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Storms, of Marcy and Deborah Young-Cutler, of FL; four cherished grandchildren, Keith Cutler, Chris Cutler, Joe Cutler and Stacy and David Ress; an adored great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Cutler, as well as her canine companion, Barney. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; and son-in-law, David Storms.
Mrs. Young's funeral and burial will be held privately. Those wishing to make a donation in Betty's memory, please consider the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
Mrs. Youngs family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Abraham House for the loving care and compassion you provided to Betty.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
